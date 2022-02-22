Intel Core i7-12700KF 3.6 GHz CPU | $351 | Amazon | Best Buy

Whether it’s time to upgrade your CPU or you just want to build a big fancy new machine, you could do far worse than the new 12th generation Intel Core i7. This Alder Lake chip is identical to the slightly-pricier 12700K, but lacks the integrated Intel UHD 770 offered with that chip—not really a problem if you have your own beefy graphics card, and it’ll save you more money on top of the 10% discount offered today. This processor has a 3.6GHz clock speed, with boosts up to 5.0GHz, and reviewers seem to be very impressed with its performance relative to not only 11th-gen Intel chips, but also its Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 competitors.