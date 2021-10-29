Galaxy Buds 2 | $50 (W ith A nother P urchase ) | Samsung



Samsung has unveiled a lot of n ew products this year so far. One of which (or perhaps I should say two of which) are the pair of Galaxy Buds 2. These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds have both Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound so you can hear only what you want to hear. They usually go for $180, but you can get them for only $50 when you also purchase any Samsung Foldables, N20U, S21U, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, or Tab S7+.

Advertisement