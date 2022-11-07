Black Friday is a great time to shop for new tech gear, but Lenovo is making it even easier for you by starting its discounts a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. They have a number of laptops and other accessories on sale right now. and specifically, the Legion 5 Gen 7 and the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptops are both Black Friday price-guaranteed. That means these are the best prices you will see this holiday season. If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your laptop, consider jumping on that now before the post-Thanksgiving rush.
Legion 5 Gen 7 AMD (15”) | $650 off
Promo Code BLACKFRIDAYGAME | Ends November 25
This gaming laptop is packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an RTX 3070 Ti. With it, you’ll also be granted access to hundreds of games thanks for three free months of Game Pass.
Yoga 7i (14”) | $615 off
Promo Code YOGABFDEAL | Ends November 25
This flexible laptop allows you to flip the keyboard all the way around to operate with its touchscreen like a tablet.
Logitech MX Keys Mini | $40 off
This mini keyboard is wireless and takes up hardly any room on your already overcrowded desk.