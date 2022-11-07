Black Friday is a great time to shop for new tech gear, but Lenovo is making it even easier for you by starting its discounts a couple of weeks ahead of schedule . They have a number of laptops and other accessories on sale right now. and specifically, the Legion 5 Ge n 7 and the Y oga 7i 2-in- 1 laptops are both Black Friday price - guaranteed. That means these are the best prices you will see this holiday season. If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your laptop, consider jumping on that now before the post-Th anksgiving rush.

Promo Code BLACKFRIDAYGAME | Ends November 25

Advertisement

This gaming laptop is packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an RTX 3070 Ti. With it, you’ll also be granted access to hundreds of games thanks for three free months of Game Pass.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1550 at Lenovo

Promo Code YOGABFDEAL | E nds November 25

This flexible laptop allows you to flip the keyboard all the way around to operate with its touchscreen like a tablet.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $864 at Lenovo

Advertisement

This mini keyboard is wireless and takes up hardly any room on your already overcrowded desk.