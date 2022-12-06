Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock + Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb | $40 | 46% Off | Amazon

You know what’s one of the best things about using a smart assistant? Light control. Don’t knock it til you try it—asking Alexa to dim the lights or shift into a different color? So sick. If you’re looking for an upgrade to your Echo Dot or to your lightbulb situation, grab this combo for 46% off. You can also use the Alexa app to set up routines and adjust lighting too. Setup on both are super simple—both the Sengled Bluetooth Bulb and the Echo Dot are a plug-and-play situation, even if you’re adding the Echo Dot to your network. But hey, this is a good deal that highlights one of Alexa’s most fun features!