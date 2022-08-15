Samsung Galaxy Watch5 | Free $40 Gift Card | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro | Free $40 Gift Card | Best Buy

The new lineup of Samsung Galaxy products just launched last week and with it is the Galaxy Watch5 and the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The new watches have an improved curved sensor that gets closer to the skin for better wellness readings and enhanced GPS navigation. It also has auto workout tracking, so it knows if you are running, swimmi ng, or even rowing without having to tell it so. Best Buy is running a promotion that grants you a $40 gift card with your purchase of the Watch5 and a $60 with your purchase of a Watch5 Pro.

