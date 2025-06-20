Logo
Get a Compact HP Desktop for a Compact Price at StackSocial

Save 48% and bring home an Intel-powered PC with Windows 11 Pro and support for dual displays for just $330.

ByMike Fazioli
Save over $300 on this 2020 HP EliteDesk 800 G6 desktop at StackSocial.


Solid, high-performing Windows PCs in the $300 price range are few and far between, so when a deal like this one at StackSocial, it's worth jumping at. You can grab a certified refurbished 2020 HP EliteDesk 800 G6 desktop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, keyboard, and mouse for $330. This compact desktop PC carried a suggested price of $640 before this 48% off deal kicked in.

HP EliteDesk 800 G6 PC (refurbished) | $330 | StackSocial

The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, driven by the Intel Core i5 processor that runs at up to 2.3GHz for multitasking, quick boot-ups, and overall smooth performance. Connection options include USB-A and USB-C ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit ethernet, and two DisplayPorts able to run dual monitors. Just add a monitor (or two) and you have everything you need for steady and reliable productivity, and for a great $330 price if you catch this deal at StackSocial.

See it now at StackSocial


