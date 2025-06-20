Get a Compact HP Desktop for a Compact Price at StackSocial
Save 48% and bring home an Intel-powered PC with Windows 11 Pro and support for dual displays for just $330.
Save over $300 on this 2020 HP EliteDesk 800 G6 desktop at StackSocial.
Solid, high-performing Windows PCs in the $300 price range are few and far between, so when a deal like this one at StackSocial, it's worth jumping at. You can grab a certified refurbished 2020 HP EliteDesk 800 G6 desktop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, keyboard, and mouse for $330. This compact desktop PC carried a suggested price of $640 before this 48% off deal kicked in.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, driven by the Intel Core i5 processor that runs at up to 2.3GHz for multitasking, quick boot-ups, and overall smooth performance. Connection options include USB-A and USB-C ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit ethernet, and two DisplayPorts able to run dual monitors. Just add a monitor (or two) and you have everything you need for steady and reliable productivity, and for a great $330 price if you catch this deal at StackSocial.