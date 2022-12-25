Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner | $124 | Amazon

The new year is nearly upon us, and we want a clean start! New year, new leaf, new carpet cleaner: this Bissell “ Little Green” is Amazon’s choice in carpet cleaners. Great for pet-owners, this machine lifts dry and wet messes away with strong suction. The set includes multiple tools, like the “ HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool ” that cleans your machine between uses, and the “Tough Stain Tool” that kicks difficult stains out of the house. The Amazon reviews for this are graphic—we’re moving away from messes with the Bissell, ya’ll—but user Bling notes that their rug “ is now bright white, smells are gone and it looks like new. Couldn’t believe how dirty the water was because the rug didn’t ‘ look’ dirty.” Turns out, you never know what messes you’re missing.