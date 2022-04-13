Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | $40 | Amazon, Best Buy

It hasn’t exactly been a slow year for games, but if for whatever reason none of the new releases have ca ught your attention, might I point you in the direction of something a bit different. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great Nintendo Switch action RPG and is on sale for $40. It’s also a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there are some good reasons to double-dip.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/27/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 04/13/2022.