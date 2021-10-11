Dynamic Gear Reusable Ice Pack (6 Pack) | $13 | Amazon | Use code: 19ZA1FI1



Don’t punish yourself with a room temperature salad for lunch. For no effort at all and barely any cost, you can treat yourself to the cold lunch you want every day. These reusable gel-based ice packs are slim and lightweight—perfect for packing with you lunch for on the way to school or work. They are long- lasting and will retain their coldness even after all day out in the sun. Get a 6 pack from Amazon for just $13 after applying the promo code 19ZA1FI1 at checkout.