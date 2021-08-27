$75 PSN Gift Card | $65 | Eneba | Use code 75USDPROMO



It is okay to treat yourself every once in awhile. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard two years! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $75 PlayStation Store gift card for just $65 at Eneba when you use the code 75USDPROMO at checkout. That’s a whopping $10 dollars of savings. That will get you all the way to a brand new full retail AAA game and then some. Also, nothing is stopping you from buying more than one card. Perhaps you’d rather stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. Maybe put some of it toward Hades because Hades is good. Hades is really good. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 02/15/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/27/2021.