Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + Beat Saber + $50 Gift Card | $400 | Newegg

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) , here’s another small incentive to do so. Newegg is giving out a $5 0 Newegg gift card when you buy a 128GB headset . Earlier this year, Meta (formerly Facebook) decided to raise the price of its VR kit by $100 so this helps make up for that jump in cost a bit. It al so comes with a free copy of Beat Saber which is honestly one of the essential games to have on VR, especially when having folks over to try it out. You probably would have bought the game anyway is what I’m saying. The promotion ends today so hop in before it’s gone.