Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code: 10NL5XAB

Picture this: you’re sitting on your patio on a warm summer night, drink in hand, loved ones all around. You get up to go inside for a moment, only to stub your toe on something you can’t see in the dark and ruin your entire mood. Not with the Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light, which illuminates your patio table in a soft glow for hours. This was me doing my best trying to make a patio light sound fun, but honestly, it really is a convenient, safe addition to your backyard space, and adds to the general ambiance of any outdoor area. It attaches to an umbrella pole without using any tools, and clamps on automatically to fit the size pole you have. The light is controlled with a wireless remote, which has a dimmer and can set an auto on/off timer. Currently this light is 49% off on Amazon, but with Promo Code: 10NL5XAB, you can get an additional 10% off.