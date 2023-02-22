It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Smart Home

Get $50 Off an Outdoor Wall Light Security Camera

Keep things light with this versatile security camera and wall light combo from eufy.

By
Samantha Ruddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This customizable wall light/security camera combo is feature packed and $50 off.
This customizable wall light/security camera combo is feature packed and $50 off.
Screenshot: Amazon

Looking to beef up your home security? This combination wall light and camera from eufy is absolutely packed with great features and is currently $50 off on Amazon with promo code: WSWLCE50US.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

eufy S100 Security Camera | $100 | Promo: WSWLCE50US | Amazon

This all-in-one wall light camera features 2K resolution, night vision, customizable light colors, compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant, and 25 days of local video storage without any hidden fees. Keep an eye on things and save $50 when you use the promo code.

Advertisement
HomeSmart Home