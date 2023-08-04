It's all consuming.
Get 360° Sound When You Game With This Sony Headset for 36% off

Save $82 on a pair of over-ear headphones for your PC and PS5.

Joe Tilleli
A new gaming headset can make your gaming experience much better than you realize. This Sony headset works with PC and PS5 and makes use of 360° audio. You can hear every last pitter-patter of an enemy soldier charging you from around a corner. You’ll get up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay on just one charge, it auto-mutes when you flip the flexible boom microphone up, and it can simultaneously connect to your phone with Bluetooth. That means you can listen to music or answer calls while still hearing the game.

Sony-INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset | $148 | Amazon

These over-ear gaming headphones are normally $230, but right now you can get them for 38% off. That brings them down to just $148.

