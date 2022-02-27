Pixlr Premium: 2-Year Subscription | $79 | StackSocial

I live with a professional photo/video person, so I’m no stranger to the long list of complaints about popular photo editing tools. They’re expensive, glitchy, and force updates on pros without any warning. Not Pixlr! Pixlr is rapidly becoming a favorite alternative editor for people who want all the features of the traditional tools without the BS. Get two years of Pixlr Premium for $79 today and you won’t have to think about your pho to editor for two full years. Don’t miss out!