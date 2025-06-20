Logo
Home Theater

Gear Up for the Big Game: Top TVs Worth Upgrading to Before Kickoff

The difference between watching the Big Game and really seeing it comes down to the screen, and these TVs offer practical upgrades for every budget.

ByJoe Tilleli
With the Super B right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your TV. From punchy 4K sets to eye-catching OLED to the Mini-LED displays, there are plenty of great options that can make every play look its best.

In this guide, we’ll highlight both the best value TVs that deliver strong performance for the money and the best premium models for viewers who want top-tier picture quality. No matter your budget or room size, we’ll help you find a screen that’s ready for the Big Game.

Best Value TVs

TCL 75” TV

This TCL 75” TV offers a large 4K display with HDR support and built-in Fire TV for easy access to popular streaming apps. It’s a solid choice for watching movies, sports, and shows on a big screen without spending premium-TV money.

See at Amazon


Roku 65” TV

The Roku 65” TV delivers sharp 4K picture quality with the simple, user-friendly Roku interface built in. It’s easy to set up and navigate, making it a reliable option for everyday streaming and live TV viewing.

See at TargetSee at Walmart


Vizio 50” TV

The Vizio 50” 4K TV provides clear picture quality with HDR support in a size that works well for smaller rooms. With built-in smart features and access to major streaming apps, it’s a practical and affordable everyday TV.

See at Walmart

Best Premiere TVs

Samsung 65” QN90F

The Samsung 65” QN90F Neo QLED stands out for its bright, detailed picture and strong performance in well-lit rooms. It’s well-suited for sports, movies, and gaming, offering smooth motion and high-end image quality.

See at SamsunbSee at Walmart


LG 65” C5

The LG 65” C5 OLED delivers excellent contrast, deep blacks, and a high refresh rate. It’s one of the best options for both movie watching and gaming.

See at LGSee aB&H Photo


Hisense 65" CanvasTV

The Hisense CanvasTV is part TV, part wall art. When you’re not watching anything, it displays artwork so it actually blends into your room instead of being a big black screen. It’s a cool choice if you care about style just as much as screen quality.

See at WootSee at Target


