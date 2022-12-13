Whether you’re playing an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, you might be looking for a fresh game to keep you occupied through the winter. Or maybe you’re looking for one of those consoles in the first place! Luckily, there are many recent releases on deep discounts right now. Have a look and game on!



If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on this one because Amazon has it for $60 off.

Maybe not the type of deal you were expecting on this list, but worth bringing up. Samsung has launched a partnership with Microsoft in that any 2021 or 2022 model TV can now download an Xbox app to play Xbox games via the cloud right on the TV—no console required. As an incentive, select models are now bundled with three free months of Game Pass and an Xbox controller to get your playing right out of the box.

Sonic makes the leap into open-world (or technically open-zone) gameplay in his latest game. It’s only been out for a couple of weeks but it’s already down to $40.



As a spiritual sequel to Until Dawn, Supermassive Games gave us a new action-adventure game in The Quarry. Play as nine camp counselors in a cinematic story, making choices for them and sealing their fates. The game is 57% off so sit with some friends this Halloween and pass the controller around to see it all unfold together.

The multiplayer may be free to play, but the new campaign is something you don’t want to skip. After many games in the series, Masterchief has made the plunge into an open-world Halo ring which is a blast to travel around thanks to the new grappling hook.



The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers the three main trilogies we have now and does so with all the jokes and charm we’ve come to expect in the LEGO games. This is not to be confused with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga—an incomplete story of the Star Wars movies. I know, it’s confusing—but it’s not LEGO’s fault the other game came out before Disney bought the IP.

From the creators of Dishonored and Prey, the latest immersive sim from Arkane is out on Xbox now, and folks, it kicks ass ... In Deathloop, you play as Colt—a man stuck on an island where everyone including himself is in a time loop. The only way to break it is to kill eight specific people within the same day.

You play as someone from the present who finds themselves hurled backward in time to a secluded Roman city that must abide by the Golden Rule—The many shall suffer for the sins of the one. What this means is if anyone in the city commits a sin, all of the residents will turn to solid gold statues. It’s up to you to figure out who is about to commit that sin and prevent it or go back in time to the beginning of the day to try again.

The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight came in the form of a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Plus, only one player needs to own a copy to play co-op—even online!

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a compelling vision of a futuristic open world… but it’s one that launched with loads of bugs. It’s most problematic on the original Xbox One console and slightly better on Xbox One X, but since its launch, a lot of that has been ironed out—particularly for the Xbox Series X/S. So hop in and explore Night City.

