Whether you’re rocking an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, you might be looking for a fresh game to help pass the pandemic quarantine doldrums. Luckily, there are many recent releases on deep discounts right now, along with controller bargains. Have a look and game on!

It puts a big smile on my face to see a return to the era when first-party controllers came in every color under the sun. Of the array of choices offered by Microsoft, you can get yourself an Xbox controller for $17 off in four different colors. The Carbon Black and Robot White are sleek as always, but if you want something that pops, consider the Pulse Red or the Shock Blue. You can grab one for just $48. The new Xbox controller for the Series X is also one of the best out there so if you’re a PC gamer without an Xbox even ... Still something to maybe pick up.

Hades was unquestionably my Game of the Year of 2020, and hell, it ended up being the game I played the most last year with 100+ hours logged. The game rips. Zagreus is fun and charming as is the entire cast of Olympic and Chthonic gods you interact with. The combat is tight and rewarding and each weapon is fun to use in its own way. If you have not played this yet, do yourself a favor and pick it up.

The developers originally responsible for the SNES and Nintendo 64 era of Rare games including the Donkey Kong Country series and Banjo Kazooie went on to start a brand new studio to scratch our itch for 3D collections with zany characters and fun platforming challenges. Both Yooka-Laylee and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair are bundled together for just $9.

NeatherRealm Studios is responsible for two of the most fun fighting games of this generation–the over-the-top Mortal Kombat 11 and the expansive hero-and-villain-packed Injustice 2. Both together are just $20 on Xbox.

Arkham Asylum plays like a claustrophobic Metroidvania while its sequel Arkham Asylum expands its exploration into a mini open-world. And finally, the last entry expands that open world further and adds vehicle combat. But the real reason to hop in is to see Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill reprise their roles as Batman and the Joker in a much darker setting than you grew up with in Batman: The Animated Series. Get all three games for $9.

Game Pass Ultimate continues to be the best deal in gaming right now. Hundreds of games from a growing catalog is an excellent way to discover games you may not have played otherwise while also letting you save on the games you would have bought anyway. Get 3 months for just $40.



As a spiritual sequel to Until Dawn, Supermassive Games gave us a new action-adventure game in The Quarry. Play as nine camp counselors in a cinematic story, making choices for them and sealing their fates. The game is $20 off so sit with some friends this Halloween and pass the controller around to see it all unfold together.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a compelling vision of a futuristic open world… but it’s one that launched with loads of bugs. It’s most problematic on the original Xbox One console and slightly better on Xbox One X, but since its launch, a lot of that has been ironed out—particularly for the Xbox Series X/S. So hop in and explore Night City.