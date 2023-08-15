Gaming Superdeal Alert: The WD_BLACK 1TB Internal Drive Is Just $76 On Amazon

Laggy gaming, begone — Amazon is offering WD_BLACK’s 1TB SN850X NVMe internal gaming drive at a massive 58% discount, bringing the price from $180 all the way down to $76. This superfast drive — up to 7,300 MB/s — is Amazon’s Choice in internal SSDs, and has a 4.8-star rating from over 25,000 happy Amazon customers.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD | $76 | Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X NVMe drive is built for elite-level PC gaming. The amazing 7,300 MB/s speed performance virtually eliminates slow load times and in-game lagging, and it can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 in Windows. It has a built-in heatsink, and its dashboard monitors the health of your drive, control of RGB lighting, and more. It’s less than half price right now on Amazon, so if you’ve been pondering an upgrade for your slow gaming PC, there’s no better time than now.