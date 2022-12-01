We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Got a friend or a kid that con siders themself a capital-G Gamer? Not sure what to get them as a gift this holiday season? Well, maybe a video game ya dingus. Here are a handful of games a lot of folks missed out on this year or just classics from the past. Whether they play on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo, there’s something here that might catch their interest.



This action-survival horror game is an amusement park of horror set pieces with a memorable cast of villains you’ll love to fear. The Gold Edition includes a new third-person mode, additional stages and playable characters in the game’s Mercenaries Mode, and a continuation of the story with Shadows of Rose.

This isometric hack-and-slash dungeon crawler filled with action and environmental puzzles has a big world to explore. If you grew up with any of the top-down Zelda games or perhaps really dug the remake of Link’s Awakening, don’t sleep on this indie hit. You also play as this adorable little crow who carries around a glowing sword so, in many ways, it’s better than any Zelda game. The Ultimate Edition includes the physical game , an artbook, the official soundtrack, and a tuck-in-b ox for al l the collectibles .

16 years in the making, the long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts was released last year. It captures the magic of the first game while expanding the story further and presenting great visuals. Taker this trippy experience as you dive into the minds of a rich cast of characters for introspection and platforming challenges. The Motherlobe Edition includes a set of two-sided art cards, six premium die-cut stickers, and a digital code for not-yet-released behind-the-scenes content.

This Dead by Daylight-inspired multiplayer game is asymetric—meaning it pits multiple players together against an overpowered solo player. Play as iconic Dragon Ball villains like Frieza, Cell, and Buu, or try to work together to escape their wrath.

Sonic makes the leap into open-world (or open-zone as Sonic Team calls it ) gameplay in his latest game. Run at high speed in any direction across five massive overworld islands with platforming challenges, action combat, and secrets awaiting you.



