Nintendo - Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership [Digital] | $80 | Best Buy

I’m not sure I can remember my life before the Nintendo Switch Online and its accompanying Expansion Pack. Yes, you can stay connected with everyone by playing online (more on that later), but the Expansion Pack is killer! It includes DLC for Animal Crossing, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8, plus the Sega Genesis and the Nintendo 64 collections. Which, by the way, is the only way to speedrun Super Mario 64 on the Switch—they edited out the backwards long jump in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation. On these retro collections, you can also play online together—even trading off on a single-pla yer game. My friend group shares a family plan (it’s the found family, after all), since it’s designed for friends and family far and wide—not just the ones you share a household console with.