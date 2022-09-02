Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6" | |$1400 | $300 off | Best Buy

What’s up gamers? Best Buy has the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $300 off this weekend. This is a gaming laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 9. The 15.6" display is QHD and runs at 165Hz. harder to find better clarity and low latency in a gaming laptop than that. It’s also working with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. GPU? We’ve got a Radeon RX 6800M. You’ll have no problem playing the latest and greatest on this machine.