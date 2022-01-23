Microsoft Xbox Series X Wireless Controller | $59 | GameStop | Electric Volt, Pulse Red, Shock Blue



If you didn’t already know, Microsoft remodeled the Xbox controller and they did a perfect job. The grip on the backend of the controller and the triggers is an amazing touch. They also slightly tweaked the size of the controller so it fits in your hands wonderfully. It’s like sitting your cheeks in a broken-in recliner chair. Now you can get the colors everybody wants on sale. These new remotes are compatible with the Xbox one as well so there is no need to have the elusive next-gen console. They also work on Android, iOS, and PC. Save 10% on these radical and vibrant colors now.