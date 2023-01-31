Game, Create, and Collaborate in VR With the Meta Quest Pro for $400 off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Meta Quest Pro | $1, 100 | Amazon

Meta has made it clear that its focus on VR goes beyond gaming. The Meta Quest Pro centers on working, creating, and collaborating in a virtual space. There is an added emphasis on mixed reality with the Pro compared to the Quest 2 as it uses full-color sensors to allow passthrough of the physical world around you. The headset itself is also sleeker in design and counterbalanced to make it more comfortable for long stretches of time wearing it. The VR kit just received its first big price drop, going down $400.