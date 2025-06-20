Step into another world with Samsung's take on virtual reality. Samsung just unveiled Galaxy XR a new class of AI-powered mobile devices, but what does that mean exactly?

“With Galaxy XR, Samsung is introducing a brand-new ecosystem of mobile devices,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, in a recent press statement. “Built on Android XR, Galaxy XR expands the vision for mobile AI into a new frontier of immersive and meaningful possibilities, allowing XR to move from concept to everyday reality, for both the industry and users.”

It's a VR headset with Gemini on it. VR has had its space in gaming, but has yet to grip mainstream audiences both in terms of business use cases and entertainment. However, Samsung is all-in on making it happen.

The tech company is aiming to build an open and scalable collaboration platform by partnering with Google, Qualcomm, and a number of other heavy hitters in the industry. This is why when you order your Galaxy XR headset, you'll also get up to $1,140 in bonuses to start making the most out of your new hardware.

You'll get one year of Google AI Pro, one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Adobe Project Pulsar, NBA League Pass, and a bunch more. These subscriptions on their own would add up to $1,140, but right now you can get them on Samsung's dime.

Order your Galaxy XR with all these bonus offerings for a limited time at Samsung.