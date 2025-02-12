About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Apparel & Shoes

Ditch The Flowers: Give The Gift Of Nike Shoes, Accessories and More This Valentine's Day

Plus, you can score up to 29% off the cutest Valentine's Day gifts, so run to Nike now before these sales run out!

By
Riley Blackwell
Custom dunks or new leggings, Nike Members are set.
Custom dunks or new leggings, Nike Members are set.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Valentine’s Day is coming up quick, so ditch the flowers and chocolates. This year is all about your swetheart’s health and happiness. The only place to find that for a Nike lover is with up to 29% off select styles, Use links below to see great deals on shoes, sports bras, leggings, and more for over 1000 gifts that’ll keep them all year long. Get into a new pair of Nike Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings, already down by 44%. On or off the court, you’ll both look great and feel great dripped out in Nike from head to toe for Valentine’s Day.

Women’s Valentine’s Day Deals | Nike

Men’s Valentine’s Day Deals | Nike

You know Nike wouldn’t leave the men out of the equation for the special day. Pair up with new Nike Free Run 2018 running shoe, now down to just $80. There’s deals on hundreds of the best Nike products, so get your hands on the best while they’re still around!

Advertisement