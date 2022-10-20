If you’re an Apple fan, then you know that the company’s popular iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and AirPods don’t come cheap—and sales can be sporadic. That’s why we’ll do the hard work for you. Come here periodically to find the best bargains across all Apple devices. Scope out some great prices on AirPods Max , iPads , and Macs below.

A nd stay tuned: we’ll be updating this page regularly.



Advertisement

Apple’s premium wireless ANC headphones are a pretty penny, but boy are they worth it. Luckily, you can save quite a bit on a pair right now. The Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray are down to $450 with the Pink and Green down to $479.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy from $450 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Early Black Friday Deal - Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Smart fridge, smart price

With 30 cubic feet of capacity, the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator offers flexible organization to store all of the snacks. Buy for $2799 at Samsung Advertisement

This 2020 13" retina display MacBook Air utilizes the M1 chip which delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Save $200 on the laptop at Amazon.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $800 at Amazon

Advertisement

The 2021 iPad is easy to use and versatile. Play games, get work done, draw, and do whatever else you need to on its 10.1" retina display. It’s $30 off at the moment.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 at Amazon

Advertisement

For the serious Apple user, you’ll be happy to hear the 2021 MacBook Pro is on sale. Powered by the M1 Pro chip, this laptop delivers powerful performance in graphically heavy tasks like video editing. Right now, it’s 12% off which amounts to $300 in savings.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2200 at Amazon

Advertisement

Stream all your favorite movies and shows from Disney+, HBO Max, and more in crisp 4K on the 2021 Apple TV. You can also enjoy an array of games on Apple Arcade and seamlessly mirror your iPhone to the TV with AirPlay. It’s down $69 at the moment.