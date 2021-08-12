Wag Dental Dog Treats | $14 | Amazon



Tricking my Jack Russell into cleaning his teeth is the best, whether it be with peanut butter toothpaste or a dental chew. Dental Dog Treats are great because everyone wins. H appy doggo being occupied for a while and getting clean teeth and fresh breath while they do it. Happy owner when they get the thank you licks. Today take 16 % off 60 of Wag’s Dental Treats.

First of all, they are the same price, from tiny pooches to chonky fur babes . So there is no discrimination on size, which is nice to see. Not only do these help freshen breath, but they help cut tartar and plaque. Giving Fido one of these a day should be fine, just don’t use this as a meal replacement. They are made right here in the USA with no additives or artificial colors/flavors. These aren’t recommended for super tiny pooches, like those under 5 pounds. Sorry teeny tiny fluff ball s, it looks like it’s the finger brush for you.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

