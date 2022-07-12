Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + $25 Amazon Gift Card | $300 | Amazon



The 128 GB version of the Oculus Quest 2 ... umm, excu s e me ... the Meta Quest 2 is at it’s normal price for Prime Day. H owever, they are now throwing in a free $25 gift card for Amazon with your purchase. Consider putting that cash toward a case for your new VR headset like this one for $18. If you’re out of the loop, the Meta Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR experience that can play the games off the headset itself and guess what? It’s a lot of fun. Some standout picks to consider as your first foray into VR has got to be either Walkabout Mini Golf or Superhot VR.