Forgot Your Key? Not a Problem With This Keyless Smart Lock for 66% off

Looking for that extra peace of mind when stepping out of the house? I have a mini panic attack if I even have the passing thought that I may have locked myself out. That will never be a problem with this keyless entry door lock. It uses your unique fingerprint to unlock. It can be unlocked with either the fingerprint scanner, wireless fob, smartphone, pass code, or, yes, a traditional key. The passcodes are great for making different codes for different users. Have a babysitter coming for the weekend? Set up a new code just for them that will stop working by Monday.



SamtechT Smart Keyless Entry Door Lock | $67 | Amazon

The smart lock is normally priced at $200, but right now it’s a whopping 66% off. That brings the price down to just $67.