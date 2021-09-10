Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Xbox One) | $9 | Microsoft Store

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology (Xbox One) | $28 | Microsoft Store

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games .

Microsoft is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $9 on Xbox One . Additionally, The Anthology Version which included the full game and all previous DLC is down 60% to $28— an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/23/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/10/2021.