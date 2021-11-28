Samsung Sound Tower | $378 | Amazon

Samsung Sound Tower | $380 | Best Buy

Is there an easier way to do sound at a back yard party than this gigantic, 3-foot-tall Bluetooth-connected obelisk of a speaker. It pumps out room-filling sound from its bi-directional, 1,500-watt stereo speakers and built-in woofer. It has LED party lights, even! That’s right, LED, color-changing party lights that obviously have cool effects to go along with your good time. And just in case you thought this thing wasn’t just ridiculous (in the best way), it has dual mic inputs for karaoke mode. I want a giant karaoke bluetooth speaker so hard, but I’m an aging family man who never parties so I just can’t justify it. Do not have pity for me, but please, do have party for me. Get it for $378 at Amazon at the link above, or pick from the 25.6-inch-tall version for $278 or the tabletop variant for $178. Finally, if you have a Best Buy gift card you need to blow, you can the big one there instead for $380!