For Just $17, You Can Quintuple Your Nintendo Switch Storage Capacity

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card | $17 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has got to be my most played console of this latest generation. It’s been my go-to for any indi e game due to the portability and Nintendo first-party games are unmatched in terms of charm and quality. there’s just a whole lot of them and only so much space on the Switch itself. No need to worry. The SanDisk 128GB microSDXC is just $17 right now. That means for just $17, you can increase your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity by five times. There are a lot of different levels of performance to microSD cards, it can be hard to know what to look for. A good tip to know is that the Switch only has a maximum read speed of about 100 MB/s so you’ll get the same performance out of this Mario-branded one as you will with the more expensive Extreme, but for a bit less cost.