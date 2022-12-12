We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The James Bond Collection [Blu-ray] | $60 | 48% Off | Amazon

There is nothing a cinephile loves more than physical media. And nothing a James Bond fan loves more than telling you weird facts about George Lazenby, the actor who was James Bond once, then never again. He was spotted by a talent scout while at his job as a used car salesman. That’s interesting, right? Anyway, if your favorite fan does not yet own the James Bond Collection on Blu-ray, it’s only $60 right now on Amazon and is sure to arrive before the holiday . You can hear all about the underwater scenes in Thunderball on Christmas morning.