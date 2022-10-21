Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone | $25 | 50% Off | Amazon

If your inner karaoke diva hasn’t had an opportunity to shine recently, let the spotlight strike with this 50% off (!!!) wireless bluetooth mic. This company makes exclusively karaoke mics, so, rest assured: you’re getting some of the best equipment for your impromptu performance. The microphone head houses three-layered noise reduction, so your audience will only hear your beautiful voice, and not any white noise in the room. The included mixer box lets you fiddle with the microphone and music controls even further (every karaoke party needs a designated mixer). And, the mic pairs easily with your phone to sing along to even the most obscure selections from your music library . They don’t have my Carly Rae Jepsen song at the karaoke place: I checked.