Folkulture Wooden Spoons for Cooking - Set of 5 | $26 | 20% Off | Amazon

There’s something special about practical gifting. Things the giftee will use—but maybe wouldn’t buy for themselves! That’s where these very classy wooden spoons come in, for the gourmand who already has like, a stand mixer and a silpat and bakeware and a dutch oven. This set of five utensils are nonstick—and safe to use on even the fussiest cast iron. They’re made of mango wood, a durable hardwood with a naturally golden hue that stands up to heat and water —though they’ll have to hand wash to preserve their beauty. Very pretty, very functional, and a thoughtful kitchen gift for just $26.