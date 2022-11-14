Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription | $25 | 83% Off | StackSocial



Keep communication managed with a lifetime subscription to Hushed, a private phone line that keeps your information safe. Hushed helps you set up a separate phone line—you get to choose the area code—to obscure your actual number. It helps to manage work calls, protect your privacy while dating, or sell your old-as-time-itself furniture on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace by setting up a completely separate line for those purposes. This lifetime subscription comes without monthly fees, but still lets you text, call, and set up a voicemail —all from the convenient app. Currently, this subscription is 83% off and just $25, so your phone number’s privacy is just a small purchase away.