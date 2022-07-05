Eastward (Nintendo Switch) [Digital] | $20 | Amazon

The indie adventure RPG from Shanghai-based developer, Pixpil, came as quite a surprise last year. Explore a near-future society where humanity is at a low point yet its inhabitant s are filled with hope. The game plays like a cross between early top-down Zelda games while taking a lot of influence from Earthbound’s storytelling. In fact, there is even a full game within a game mimicking its exact turn-based combat. But really, Eastward is worth it for the stunning visuals and music alone. The digital version is available on Switch for the discounted price of $20.

