Soundance Laptop Stand | $25 | 38% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Look, ergonomic chairs are great, but sometimes small little improvements can help your posture and overall wellbeing. Instead of craning your neck down to see tiny words onscreen, grab this $25 laptop stand—and don’t forget to clip the coupon for the extra 10% off. Rubber grips keep the stand from tipping over as it supports your 10-15.6" laptop. Plus, e levating your computer keeps it continuously cool as well, rather than overheating on a desk or even (gasp) bed. Basically, the stand lets you work eye-level with your computer, rather than slouching down like a little gremlin. Pretty good deal for good posture.