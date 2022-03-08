Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop | $800 | Amazon



If you’re like me, you tend to put way too much stock in the one gadget that will change your life. And we’re always right, right? That air fryer made a difference! Or whatever. So please allow me to direct your attention to the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is down to $800 from $950 at Amazon. As you can imagine: At this price, it does everything. Described as “the most powerful and convenient vacuum Roborock ever made,” it auto-senses carpeting, ensuring that you can go from mopping hardwood to vacuuming fabrics without having to interact with it at all. The S7 also auto-empties post-cleanup, with a storage capacity of 120 days (per the manufacturer). Seriously, can you imagine cleaning your floors with a vacuum you don’t need to empty, mopping them with vibrations that work at the power of sound without having to peel apart any damp Swiffer pads, and just getting to enjoy your house without lifting a finger? Okay, you may have to lift one to push a button on the app, but still. I think this is the thing that will fix everything going on in our lives.