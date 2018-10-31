5 Neat Things Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast “[Ask a Clean Person](https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ask-a-clean-person/id996183661?i=1000382315226&mt=2).” Each week, she’ll round up five essential cleaning products, tools and organizational systems to help you live your tidiest lives.

Boots! They are wonderful, but also they take up a ton of space. This roundup of five different boot storage options will help you pick a style that works best for both your space, and for your boot collection.

Do you need product recs? Email Jolie or tweet at her with requests or questions!

Photo: Amazon

If you tend to leave your boots in a heap by the front door, a boot tray is something you may want to look into purchasing. It’s … exactly what it sounds like it is, a tray for boots! The benefit of using a boot tray is twofold: 1. It will protect flooring from the ravages of melting snow, mud, road salt and sand and 2. It will force some semblance of organization on your entryway or mudroom.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For those who are short on floor space for storing boots, boot hangers are a good option. The clips go over the the opening of the boot, and they’re staggered so that the boots will take up as little hanging space as possible, so there will still be plenty of room in the closet for bulky winter coats.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A standing boot rack like the Boot Butler will help you maximize vertical space in a room, closet or wardrobe. This rack takes up only a 10" x 20" section of floor and holds five pairs of boots. The rack is designed to hold different styles of boots, so you can happily store knee-high boots, ankle boots and heavy styles like cowboy boots.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s like a portable coat rack for your boots! Boot racks are great for people with a large boot collection and enough floor space to dedicate to a rack (or two racks, or three racks, yeehaw!) This style holds six pairs of boots and, like the Boot Butler, can be used to hold boots of different heights and weights.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are plenty of reasons to invest in boot boxes; some people use them year-round for storing a boot collection, while others use them for seasonal storage. Either way, this set of two clear stackable boot storage boxes offers the advantage of allowing you to easily see which boots are stored within, so you can get right to the pair you want without having to open every single boot box you’ve got stashed under your bed!

