Five Sex Toy Wipes for Every Need and Every Budget

Image : Unsplash

Toy cleaning wipes are an incredibly convenient product for people who use sex toys in their regular life. They can be stashed in a bedside table drawer, packed in a Dopp kit for use when traveling, and they’re the perfect thing to use for quick cleaning a toy in between uses. The convenience factor makes toy cleaning wipes one of the best toy cleaning products you can buy. Liquid or foam toy cleaners are great but work no better or worse than a mild hand soap and aren’t strictly necessary. Plus, we’ve been on a big “How to Travel With Your Sex Toys” kick. Might as well round it out with portable toy cleaner since, even on vacation, your toys will need to be cleaned.

Advertisement

One of the great things about toy wipes as a product type is that they can be used to clean sex toys, and they can also be used to clean body parts and fluids. Aneros unscented antibacterial wipes come in a pack of 25 wipes and get high marks for being unscented and non-irritating for sensitive skin. The package is 5" by 4" and has a tight-sealing top that stays closed to keep the wipes from drying out when not in use.

Advertisement

AfterGlow toy t issues come 20 to a flat pack, which has a resealable flap closure. They have a light citrus scent and are infused with aloe to soothe irritated and sensitive skin. These wipes aren’t a stand-in for deeper cleaning—no wipes are, and you’ll always want to give toys a thorough washing with soap or toy cleaner and water before storing them again—they’re a very valuable addition to your toy chest, bedside table, or overnight bag.

While dedicated toy wipes exist, you’re not bound by product marketing when making this kind of purchase—other “personal” wipes can be pressed into service as a toy wipe. But there are some important things to know about this! The first is this: Don’t use anything to clean a toy that you wouldn’t also use to clean yourself. That means that household cleaning wipes like Clorox or Lysol w ipes should NOT be used as toy cleaning wipes. Also, give the ingredient list a once- over and avoid any products that contain alcohol or silicone, which can cause degradation in silicone and latex toys. Cora pH b alanced b amboo f eminine w ipes fit the bill on all counts and come in neutral-looking packaging that doesn’t announce its purpose to the world.

Advertisement

Image : Unsplash

Advertisement

Now then, as far as I can tell there’s no especially good reason that personal wipes need to be gendered products but I’m not i n charge of these things and so for now, we’ll simply have to live with it. The Cora wipes, while marketed for “feminine” use, come in neutral-looking packaging but they’re scented; Gronk Fitness s hower w ipes, by contrast, are unscented, which many people, regardless of their gender identity will prefer. More significant , however, is the size of the Gronk w ipe (what a world, eh?) which is, well, Gronk-sized. So! If a larger wipe that can cover more area, whether that area is made of flesh or of Fleshlight, is what you need, the Gronk w ipes are the ticket.



If you’re a regular user of toy wipes looking for the most economical way to maintain your stock, look no further than adult bathroom wipes. Yup! Good ole butt wipes, like Cottonelle FreshFeel f lushable w et w ipes, will work just fine as toy cleaning wipes. HOWEVER. There is an important thing to say about these specific wipes and all other wipes like them—toy wipes, personal wipes, butt wipes, household cleaning wipes, all of them: They are not flushable. No matter what the packaging says! NOT. FLUSHABLE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!