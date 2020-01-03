Five Products To Set Your Cleaning Resolutions Up For Success

Well here we are, facing down a new year! If you’re struggling to come up with resolutions — or goals, or intentions, or whatever you might call them — may I suggest that cleaning resolutions are generally easy to keep and are things that can make a real impact on your day to day life?!?

To help you out, I’ve put together five cleaning resolutions you can consider adopting in 2020, along with some product recommendations to help you get started.

Resolution: Be a Daily Bed-Maker

Linen Spray Photo : Amazon

If your new year’s resolution is to make 2020 the year when you become a regular bed-maker, treat yourself to some Linen Spray. Linen spray serves two functions: It freshens up sheets in between washings to keep that stale, slept-in smell at bay. It also can be used to eliminate wrinkles by misting sheets and duvet covers then pulling them taut — as they dry, the wrinkles will ease out.



Resolution: Stay On Top of the Dishes

Sparkle Sponges Photo : Amazon

Maybe you’re committed to not letting dishes pile up in the sink in the new year. That’s a good goal! And pretty easy to achieve, too. If getting better about doing the dishes is your resolution, grab a set of Sparkle Sponges to encourage your new habit. They’re great for scrubbing away stuck-on food and also? They’re super cute!



Resolution: Keep a Spotless Shower

Squeegee Photo : Amazon

Keeping a nice-looking bathroom doesn’t have to involve hours of scrubbing — investing in, and regularly using, a Squeegee to wick water off of shower walls and glass shower doors if you have them will help to keep bacteria like mildew from forming in between cleaning. It will also help to keep water spots and soap scum from products like shampoo from creating a dingy appearance on shower walls.



Resolution: Make Your Gym Clothes Last

Sports Detergent Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

“2020 is the year we get hot, Fam!” I announced to the group text the other day and yup, fitness goals are high on the resolution list. If upping your gym attendance, or taking up a SoulCycle habit, or getting really into barre is on your list of things to do in the new year, consider buying a Sports Detergent that’s designed to eliminate odors and keep stretchy fabrics in tip top shape (just like you’re gonna be!)



Resolution: Reduce Waste

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Photo : Amazon

Reducing waste and making more mindful purchasing choices is a thing on a lot of people’s minds these days, and if one of your resolutions for the new year is to reduce your personal waste, cleaning is an area you can focus on. A few small tweaks — like using microfiber cleaning cloths instead of paper towels or disposable cleaning wipes — can make a big dent in how much waste your cleaning routine produces.

