Five Pieces of Furniture That Have Hidden Storage

Storage space almost always feels like it’s at a premium, no matter how expansive your home is. Furniture that doubles as storage is a great option for creating more space for your precious things—and if they’re very precious things, concealing and locking them away may also be something you want to do. These pieces of furniture with hidden storage compartments can help with that, plus hidden compartments are such fun!



A Standing Mirror with Hidden Jewelry Storage

Nicetree Storage Mirror | $110 | Amazon



This standing boudoir mirror is full length—42.5"H x 14.57"W—and comes in two finishes, white or brown. But its real selling point is that the mirror is on hinges, allowing it to open to reveal an extra-large jewelry cabinet. The interior jewelry cabinet is fitted with 24 necklace hooks, 78 ring grooves, 108 holes for holding stud and dangly earrings, as well as 36 slots for larger earrings, and two bracelet rods. The cabinet also has two bottom drawers, three cup-style holders for makeup tools or hair accessories, and four shelves.

A Hidden Storage “Book” Box

Hidden Storage Box | $45 | Amazon



A Hanging Pouch for Secret Closet Storage

Hanging Pouch | $14 | Amazon



This hanging storage pouch looks like a run-of-the-mill garment bag, but it has a secret: A discreet zipper opens to reveal a lockable storage pouch that can be used to hold cash, documents, or small valuables like jewelry, up to 10-20 pounds. This is a great option for people living in dorm rooms or who have limited safe storage space for important items.

Floating Shelves with Hidden Drawers

Floating Shelves Graphic : Jolie Kerr

Floating Shelves | $100 | Amazon



Floating shelves are a good way to easily add vertical storage by maximizing the use of wall space. These shelves have a secret: In addition to the flat open surface that can hold books, knickknacks, office supplies, etc., the “decorative” molding actually conceals a drawer on runners that can be used to hide items out of sight.

An Outdoor Bench with Space for Tools, Toys, or Supplies

Outdoor Bench | $230 | Amazon



If you have outdoor space, a storage bench provides a lovely place to sit, as well as a convenient place to stash items for ease of access. The interior of this bench can hold tools and gardening supplies, outdoor toys and yard games like Kadima, and can even be used to stash outdoor dining items like plastic cups and plates, saving you a few trips inside.