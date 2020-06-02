It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
5 Neat Things

Five Pieces of Furniture That Have Hidden Storage

Jolie Kerr
Filed to:Secrets and Lies
Secrets and LiesfurnitureStorageBedroom Storageliving room
8
Save
Illustration for article titled Five Pieces of Furniture That Have Hidden Storage
Image: Kristina Flour (Unsplash)
5 Neat Things5 Neat ThingsJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast “Ask a Clean Person.” Each week, she’ll round up five essential cleaning products, tools and organizational systems to help you live your tidiest lives.
PrevNextView All

Storage space almost always feels like it’s at a premium, no matter how expansive your home is. Furniture that doubles as storage is a great option for creating more space for your precious things—and if they’re very precious things, concealing and locking them away may also be something you want to do. These pieces of furniture with hidden storage compartments can help with that, plus hidden compartments are such fun!

Advertisement

A Standing Mirror with Hidden Jewelry Storage

Nicetree Storage Mirror | $110 | Amazon
Nicetree Storage Mirror | $110 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
Advertisement

Nicetree Storage Mirror | $110 | Amazon

This standing boudoir mirror is full length—42.5"H x 14.57"W—and comes in two finishes, white or brown. But its real selling point is that the mirror is on hinges, allowing it to open to reveal an extra-large jewelry cabinet. The interior jewelry cabinet is fitted with 24 necklace hooks, 78 ring grooves, 108 holes for holding stud and dangly earrings, as well as 36 slots for larger earrings, and two bracelet rods. The cabinet also has two bottom drawers, three cup-style holders for makeup tools or hair accessories, and four shelves.

A Hidden Storage “Book” Box

Hidden Storage Box | $45 | Amazon
Hidden Storage Box | $45 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr

Hidden Storage Box | $45 | Amazon

Advertisement

A Hanging Pouch for Secret Closet Storage

Hanging Pouch | $14 | Amazon
Hanging Pouch | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr

Hanging Pouch | $14 | Amazon

This hanging storage pouch looks like a run-of-the-mill garment bag, but it has a secret: A discreet zipper opens to reveal a lockable storage pouch that can be used to hold cash, documents, or small valuables like jewelry, up to 10-20 pounds. This is a great option for people living in dorm rooms or who have limited safe storage space for important items.

Advertisement

Floating Shelves with Hidden Drawers

Floating Shelves | $100 | Amazon
Floating Shelves | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
Advertisement

Floating Shelves | $100 | Amazon

Floating shelves are a good way to easily add vertical storage by maximizing the use of wall space. These shelves have a secret: In addition to the flat open surface that can hold books, knickknacks, office supplies, etc., the “decorative” molding actually conceals a drawer on runners that can be used to hide items out of sight.

Advertisement

An Outdoor Bench with Space for Tools, Toys, or Supplies

Outdoor Bench | $230 | Amazon
Outdoor Bench | $230 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr

Outdoor Bench | $230 | Amazon

If you have outdoor space, a storage bench provides a lovely place to sit, as well as a convenient place to stash items for ease of access. The interior of this bench can hold tools and gardening supplies, outdoor toys and yard games like Kadima, and can even be used to stash outdoor dining items like plastic cups and plates, saving you a few trips inside.

Advertisement
Jolie Kerr

Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast Ask a Clean Person

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

8Bitdo's Bluetooth Controllers Bring Super Nostalgia to Your Switch and PC Emulators for $10 off

Give Yourself Some Space With Discounts on These Samsung SSDs

Aukey's 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank Falls to Lowest-Ever $45 [Exclusive]

Eight Things You Need to Make Your Own Bread, According to Home Cooks