A bunch of naturals basically have their haircare routines down to a science. They avoid shampoos and conditioners with sulfates, pre-poo their hair before wash day, and gently detangle curls to prevent breakage. But! The one aspect we haven’t agreed on is which hair oils work best. Hair oil is supposed to lock in moisture from water and any conditioners you’ve used beforehand. Every Black woman’s (and men because Black men like to take care of their hair, too) hair is different and has different needs. I’ve decided to explain each oil, what it does, and what texture hair it will be beneficial for so you won’t have to do too many Google searches in the near future. Without further ado, let’s get into it:

So (Jamaican) castor oil got it claims to fame because of its growth properties. It’s really thick, so all my honeys with thicker hair will benefit the most because it won’t weigh your hair down, but those with finer or looser curls can participate as long as they don’t overdo it and use the oil sparingly. My personal hair goal is to make my baby hairs more powerful than they already are, so I apply a finger-sized amount to my edges every night. It’s been doing wonders, but I’m also ... really hairy so I’m just accelerating the growth that was gonna happen, anyway.



Whew. Ms. Tea Tree. She’s amazing for all textures of natural hair but would do the most good for folks who want a healthy and clean scalp. Tea tree oil is a natural cleanser and helps with dandruff, and can oxygenate your scalp that will hopefully, in turn, lead to hair growth.



Jojoba oil contains vitamins C and E and it helps to strengthen hair follicles. Plus it smells really good. This oil can be used by naturals of all textures and types. I would also mention that avocado oil has the same kind of benefits and also smells delicious so you know, pick your fighter.



Olive oil is just as thick as castor oil because it provides great waves of extra moisture while also locking in the water and conditioner you already applied. This would be more beneficial for people with thicker hair but can do with people that have drier hair than most. Even though I have looser, finer curls, olive oil is my winter pick because you can honestly use the bottle you have in your kitchen and save a bunch of money if you’re in a pinch.



Coconut oil helps to remove product build-up on your scalp and is a great pick for fine hair since it’s lightweight and easily workable. It locks in tons of moisture, while also providing shine to top off all your natural styles. Because it’s so light, it won’t weigh your hair down so you can possibly stretch the time between wash days.

