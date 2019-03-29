Photo: Apple

Apple has finally announced that AirPower, the wireless charging mat that promised to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, has officially been canceled. While there probably aren’t any products that rival what Apple promised for the ill-fated AirPower, there are a number of charging pads that can juice up all your devices at once.



Finding a true alternative to AirPower is quite a challenge. There are oodles of multi-device wireless charging pads on the market, but many are cheap, come with bad reviews, and—perhaps most importantly for AirPower fans—won’t necessarily charge the Apple Watch, which has some special sauce going on under the hood. Furthermore, while the devices on this list won’t work quite the way Apple intended AirPower to work—i.e., you may have to do a bit more fiddling to find the “sweet spot” for your devices to charge—it’s still better than messing with a cable.

Charge Your Phone and Watch on a Budget: BEACOO 2-in-1



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you aren’t dead-set on charging all three devices—say, if you don’t have AirPods, or have an older iPhone—BEACOO makes an adjustable, inexpensive dock that’ll do the trick for only $37. It has room to charge your phone at up to 10W (or 7.5, if you’re using an iPhone), as well as a spot for your Watch. Here’s the catch: apart from only being able to charge two devices, it doesn’t actually come with an Apple Watch charger built-in. Instead, you snap your existing Apple Watch charger into the dock, and plug it into the wall separately from the phone’s integrated charger. If you already have an extra charger lying around, that’s great, and it helps keep things affordable and reliable (since you’re using Apple’s official charger). But if you’re short on wall outlets or need to buy another Watch charger, this may not be ideal for you.



A Cheaper AirPower-Style Pad: SliceCharge 2

Photo: SliceCharge

If you were really attracted to AirPower’s design—a single, rounded mat where you can lay all your devices flat—the $60 SliceCharge 2 is probably your best bet. It’s extremely thin, comes covered in a nice non-slip cloth, and offers a few different colors. It’ll charge your iPhones at 7.5W and Android phones at 10W so you don’t waste any time waiting. Our friends at Gizmodo gave it a solid review, and they even offer a case for your first-gen AirPods if you don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for the wireless-enabled ones. You can grab it on HardCider’s website for $60.



A Stylish Dual Pad, with a Dock for Your Watch: ZENS Charger Station

Photo: Amazon

If you’re willing to pay a bit more for something that looks a little nicer, ZENS’ dual 10-watt pad is very well reviewed, allowing you to charge two Qi-enabled devices in style—whether that’s an iPhone and AirPods or two separate phones. It comes with an MFi-certified charging stand for your Apple Watch on the side. It’ll set you back $100, but it’s well worth it for the all-in-one convenience it offers.



A Luxurious Leather Option: Nomad Base Station

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nomad is known for its quality leather tech accessories, and its Base Station charging pad is no different. If you’re a fan of the leather look, rather than plastic or aluminum, Nomad offers a dual wireless charging base that can juice up two Qi-enabled devices for $100. There is an Apple Watch-compatible version, but it’s currently backordered on their site for $140, so you may have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on it.



A More Integrated Phone-Watch Combo: Belkin Boost Up



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the BEACOO doesn’t suit your needs—perhaps because you don’t have an Apple Watch charger to spare—Belkin’s dual-charging Boost Up will fit your phone and your Watch with no fuss. It comes in black and white, and is a perfect companion to Apple users that don’t have AirPods to charge alongside their other devices (or are comfortable charging their AirPods with a cable using the USB port in the back of the dock). The regular Boost Up is $130, though Apple sells a slightly more stylish version for $160, if you have a lot of cash to plop down.





