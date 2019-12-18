Five Humidifiers That Don’t Look Like Ugly Aliens

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Humidifiers are really great for the health of your skin during the dry winter months. They can also help with allergies and with the prevention of airborne viruses, making them a smart investment. But so many humidifiers are, quite frankly, ugly and alien-looking. But these five humidifiers can add a little extra style, as well as extra moisture, to your home.



A Pretty Wood Option

The MESA humidifier has a ton of features beyond just its wood design that makes it look more like an objet d’art than a piece of machinery designed to keep your home and skin from drying out. It offers both cool and warm misting settings, and can also be used as an essential oil diffuser. It also has a nightlight feature and can be operated by remote control.



A Sleek White Number

This two-in-one humidifier and diffuser is perfect for bedrooms, because it has a sleep mode feature that will automatically turn off all the display lights, and uses a sensor to automatically adjust humidity levels while you sleep. It also has a top-fill water chamber that makes it easier to replenish the water reserves without spilling everywhere.



A Colorful Teardrop Look

This quiet and small cool mist humidifier doesn’t have a whole lot of bells and whistles, but it will do the job of keeping moisture levels regulated without taking up a whole lot of space. It also comes in eight different colors, from clear to hot pink to neon green.



An Unobtrusive “Candle”

The JMLB humidifier is designed to look like a decorative candle, so you can place it with a cluster of actual decorative candles to sort of hide it so it doesn’t distract from your overall aesthetic. It also has soft lighting, with an automatic-off after 1 hour, which makes it look like a real candle. And, because it’s small, it’s the perfect thing for use in an office.



A Bit of Whimsy

There are a bunch of small-sized humidifiers that are perfect for dorm rooms, offices, small bedrooms, and so on that also offer a bit of whimsy, like this pink dome with rose gold bunny ears. Or maybe your style is more white-with-gold-antlers?

