It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
5 Neat Things

Five Clever Ways To Store Your Bras

Jolie Kerr
Filed to:bras
119
Save
5 Neat Things5 Neat ThingsJolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast “Ask a Clean Person.” Each week, she’ll round up five essential cleaning products, tools and organizational systems to help you live your tidiest lives.
PrevNextView All

Most people are storing their bras all wrong! Bras should not be folded, which is frustrating because honestly, they fold up so nicely. But it’s not great for them, and so even though not folding bras means they’ll take up more storage space (sigh), it also means they’ll last longer (yay!) If you’re in need of some bra storage and organizing options, well, you’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement
AmazonBasics Dresser Organizer, $13
Photo: Amazon

This no-frills drawer organizer has six pockets that can hold most bras, because its interior dividers are made of a lightweight fabric for added flexibility. It’s designed to be inserted into a dresser drawer to help keep bras stored upright, rather than folded, which is the ideal way to house them.

Bra Organizer with Metal Hanger, $14
Photo: Amazon

If drawer space is limited, consider a hanging bra organizer. Before you buy one, however, take a quick inventory (LOL HI) of your bras and make sure the organizer has enough pockets to hold your collection — this one has 17 pockets. This model also has larger mesh storage pockets than many other similar styles, so it can accommodate bra sizes from A to D cup. But if you wear a size larger than a D cup, skip this one in favor of other options.

Advertisement
Tank Tops Hanger, $13
Photo: Amazon
Advertisement

There are pros and cons to this 8-bra hanger. One great thing about it is that it can hold any bra, regardless of size, so it’s a good choice for people who wear larger cups — that is, quite often, a limitation of other styles of bra organizers. However, a thing I don’t love about it is that it requires that bras be hung by the straps, which can place extra stress on the fabric which can lead to stretching or breakage.

Advertisement
Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider, $13
Photo: Amazon

For people who have limited closet and drawer space, a standalone bra organizing bin is a worthwhile investment. Do be sure to get one like this that has a cover, which will help to keep bras free of dust and hair and so on in a way that an open bin will not. This 2-piece set comes with one bin that can hold five bras and one bin that has 16 smaller dividers for holding items like underwear, socks or hosiery.

Advertisement
Travel Bra Organizer, $9
Photo: Amazon

A travel case solely for bras and underwear is absolutely not necessary, but wow is it ever glam! This little case can hold four pairs of undies and two to three bras, depending on their size and design. And, because it’s made of polyester and PVC, it’s waterproof — so if something spills in your luggage, at least your fancy bras and panties will be protected!

Advertisement
Jolie Kerr

Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast Ask a Clean Person

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Emulate Responsibly With This 15% off SNES Controller for Switch

Fill the RPG-Shaped Black Hole In Your Life With The Outer Worlds On PS4 For $27

Grab Anker's Excellent Hi-Res Audio Headphones For Just $28 This Week [Exclusive]

This Pair of Bose ANC Headphones Has Never Been Cheaper