Five Clever Ways To Store Your Bras

Most people are storing their bras all wrong! Bras should not be folded, which is frustrating because honestly, they fold up so nicely. But it’s not great for them, and so even though not folding bras means they’ll take up more storage space (sigh), it also means they’ll last longer (yay!) If you’re in need of some bra storage and organizing options, well, you’ve come to the right place.

A Drawer Organizer Just For Bras

AmazonBasics Dresser Organizer Photo : Amazon

This no-frills drawer organizer has six pockets that can hold most bras, because its interior dividers are made of a lightweight fabric for added flexibility. It’s designed to be inserted into a dresser drawer to help keep bras stored upright, rather than folded, which is the ideal way to house them.



A Hanging Storage Option

Bra Organizer with Metal Hanger Photo : Amazon

If drawer space is limited, consider a hanging bra organizer. Before you buy one, however, take a quick inventory (LOL HI) of your bras and make sure the organizer has enough pockets to hold your collection — this one has 17 pockets. This model also has larger mesh storage pockets than many other similar styles, so it can accommodate bra sizes from A to D cup. But if you wear a size larger than a D cup, skip this one in favor of other options.



A Muti-Bra Hanger

Tank Tops Hange r Photo : Amazon

There are pros and cons to this 8-bra hanger. One great thing about it is that it can hold any bra, regardless of size, so it’s a good choice for people who wear larger cups — that is, quite often, a limitation of other styles of bra organizers. However, a thing I don’t love about it is that it requires that bras be hung by the straps, which can place extra stress on the fabric which can lead to stretching or breakage.



Stand Alone Bra Storage

Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider Photo : Amazon

For people who have limited closet and drawer space, a standalone bra organizing bin is a worthwhile investment. Do be sure to get one like this that has a cover, which will help to keep bras free of dust and hair and so on in a way that an open bin will not. This 2-piece set comes with one bin that can hold five bras and one bin that has 16 smaller dividers for holding items like underwear, socks or hosiery.



A Bra Organizer for Travel

Travel Bra Organizer Photo : Amazon

A travel case solely for bras and underwear is absolutely not necessary, but wow is it ever glam! This little case can hold four pairs of undies and two to three bras, depending on their size and design. And, because it’s made of polyester and PVC, it’s waterproof — so if something spills in your luggage, at least your fancy bras and panties will be protected!

