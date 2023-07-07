It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Fit Your Entire Family on This Extra Large Beach Blanket—Starting at $26

Save 15% on a 7' by 7' sandproof beach blanket for the summer.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Enjoy the beach without getting your towels full of sand.
Enjoy the beach without getting your towels full of sand.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Sun’s out so let’s head to the beach. We all love laying out by the water, but if you’re just using a standard towel, good luck shaking out all of the sand when you pack up. This beach blanket is both sandproof and quick-drying making it the perfect choice to set up during your next beach outing. It comes in three different sizes, fitting up to three, five, or eight people, and it comes in a variety of colors. It comes with four stakes to keep the corners down from blowing in the wind and packs up nicely into a tiny bag which is included.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Extra Large Beach Blanket | $26 | Amazon

Currently, the 7' by 7' beach blanket is down 15%. You can get yours for just $26.

Advertisement