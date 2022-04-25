Halo: The Official Cookbook | $36 | Amazon, Target, Walmart

Someone at 343 Studios must have made a typo—accidentally turning Master Chief into Master Chef. This exquisite hard-cover book contains over 70 recipes including all of the meals we remember Master Chief happily partaking in across the expansive series—w hich is none. There’s been a trend lately where every video game needs to have a cookbook, a crossover of interests I suppose is large enough to warrant this many of them. Usually, the item page for these will feature pics of some additional pages within, but this one leaves us at a loss to wonder what magical names they’ve decided to call a burger in the Halo universe. T he descriptions do promise step-by-step directions and photos along the way, so the recipes will cater to chefs at any skill level whether they’re cooking on Easy, Normal, Heroic, or Legendary. Pre-orders are open now. The book is $36 and will release on August 16.

